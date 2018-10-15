Marsha Ambrosius talks her new album, NYLA, her growth from her first album, Late Nights And Early Mornings and the time she got to boss around th King Of Pop, Michael Jackson. Marsha Ambrosius new album, NYLA is out now.

Take a look at her latest single, “Old Times,” it features her husband and beautiful daughter Nyla, who the album is named after.

Marsha Ambrosius Talks Bossing Around Michael Jackson And Motherhood [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on oldschool1053.com

