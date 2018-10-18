CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

WTFasho: Witch Way Is Up?

1 reads
Leave a comment

A senior citizen in Ohio saw his Halloween display go down in flames…after a neighbor called to report it as a plane that had gone down in flames.

Delbert Holsinger got a visit from the Ohio Highway Patrol after getting a call from a man alarmed by what he thought was a serious accident — not too surprising, since Holsinger’s yard featured a vintage airplane that was upside down, with a skeleton sticking out.

The 85-year-old, a veteran of the Air National Guard, has had the plane for years. He told reporters he was stunned by the police visit, saying, “In daylight, anyone with any sense can see what kind of shape it’s in.” Now that he’s gotten the green light from authorities, Holsinger says he’s going to add another element — a witch sprawled next to a broom, looking like she’d been run down by the aircraft. (WSYX)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , is , up , way , Witch

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 9 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close