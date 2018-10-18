WTFasho: Witch Way Is Up?

A senior citizen in Ohio saw his Halloween display go down in flames…after a neighbor called to report it as a plane that had gone down in flames.

Delbert Holsinger got a visit from the Ohio Highway Patrol after getting a call from a man alarmed by what he thought was a serious accident — not too surprising, since Holsinger’s yard featured a vintage airplane that was upside down, with a skeleton sticking out.

The 85-year-old, a veteran of the Air National Guard, has had the plane for years. He told reporters he was stunned by the police visit, saying, “In daylight, anyone with any sense can see what kind of shape it’s in.” Now that he’s gotten the green light from authorities, Holsinger says he’s going to add another element — a witch sprawled next to a broom, looking like she’d been run down by the aircraft. (WSYX)

