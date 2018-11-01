CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

PRINCE: Netflix Documentary Deal

2 reads
Leave a comment

Prince documentary will be produced for Netflix.

Variety reports that filmmaker Ava DuVernay has the “full cooperation” of Prince’s estate — which provide interviews, archival footage, photos and archive access.

Calling Prince “a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses, DuVernay tweets, “He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries and shared his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful.”

The still untitled project is expected to be a multi-parter. No word on when it’s expected to debut.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Will working with the estate mean that Prince’s opioid addiction and death will be toned down?
  • Working with the estate also means the project will get done without fear of lawsuits.
  • DuVernay is a friend of Oprah Winfrey.
  • She produced the OWN series Queen Sugar as well as the movie Selma.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

deal , Documentary , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , NetFlix , Prince

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close