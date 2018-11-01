PRINCE: Netflix Documentary Deal

A Prince documentary will be produced for Netflix.

Variety reports that filmmaker Ava DuVernay has the “full cooperation” of Prince’s estate — which provide interviews, archival footage, photos and archive access.

Calling Prince “a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses, DuVernay tweets, “He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries and shared his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful.”

The still untitled project is expected to be a multi-parter. No word on when it’s expected to debut.

Fasho Thoughts:

Will working with the estate mean that Prince’s opioid addiction and death will be toned down?

Working with the estate also means the project will get done without fear of lawsuits.

DuVernay is a friend of Oprah Winfrey .

. She produced the OWN series Queen Sugar as well as the movie Selma.

