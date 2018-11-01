PRINCE: Netflix Documentary Deal

2 reads Leave a comment
A Prince documentary will be produced for Netflix.
Variety reports that filmmaker Ava DuVernay has the “full cooperation” of Prince’s estate — which provide interviews, archival footage, photos and archive access.
Calling Prince “a genius, a joy and a jolt to the senses, DuVernay tweets, “He shattered preconceived notions, smashed boundaries and shared his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love and great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful.”
The still untitled project is expected to be a multi-parter. No word on when it’s expected to debut.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Will working with the estate mean that Prince’s opioid addiction and death will be toned down?
- Working with the estate also means the project will get done without fear of lawsuits.
- DuVernay is a friend of Oprah Winfrey.
- She produced the OWN series Queen Sugar as well as the movie Selma.
