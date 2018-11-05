PRINCE: NBA Home Team Salute

The NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves will honor Prince with special purple and black alternate uniforms.

The team worked with Prince’s estate to incorporate multiple visual references. From the font — reminiscent of the 1980s Prince era — to the purple most closely associated with Prince, the uniform speaks of his legacy and bond with the Twin Cities.

The T-wolves also note that Prince enjoyed basketball as both a player and a fan. “From his days playing at Bryant Junior High and Central High in South Minneapolis, through countless pick-up games while on the road with bandmates around the world, he enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of the game.” (NBA.com)

Also On 100.3: