CARDI B: Buys Mama New House

Cardi B is in the running for daughter of the year after buying her mom a two-story house with a built-in gym and fireplace.

Bardi told her Instagram followers that she really wanted to buy her mom a house last year, but could only afford something in the $600,000 range. Considering how expensive real estate in the New York market can get, Cardi didn’t feel like she was able to get something up to her high standards — so she waited.

You can take a virtual tour of Cardi’s mom’s new crib on Instagram.

Fasho Thoughts:

“Only” $600,000, Cardi? You could buy two or three houses for that price in most parts of the country — nice ones, at that.

She’s making the rest of us kids look bad. She’s 26 and buying her mom a new place, meanwhile I’m going to my family Thanksgiving with tupperware and taking back food to eat for a week.

People laugh but in New York, $600,000 will get you like, a walk-in closet. Not an apartment with a walk-in closet, just a closet to live in.

