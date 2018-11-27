CLOSE
PAUL MANAFORT: Lied To FBI After Guilty Plea

Paul ManafortDonald Trump‘s one-time campaign chairman, pleaded guilty to several felonies and then lied to the FBI. That’s according to a new filing by the special counsel’s office.

The new filing says, “After signing the plea agreement, Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and special counsel’s office on a variety of subject matters.”

Because of this violation, special counsel Robert Mueller said that there’s no reason to put off the sentencing of Manafort.

Back in August, he was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in connection to his work in the Ukraine as a political consultant. He also pleaded guilty to other charges in Washington. (Los Angeles Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • You’d think that once you’re in such deep trouble, you’d come clean.
  • Some people can’t help but lie.
  • The court filing didn’t reveal what exactly Manafort allegedly lied about.
