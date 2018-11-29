Racism affects us in every aspect of our lives. In the financial aspect we are affected because according to a recent study most neighborhoods weren’t built with the expectation that Black people would move in. To some people the minute Black people move in the property value goes down , so the white people move out and that creates the idea that it’s a “bad neighborhood.”

DL's GED Section: We All Understand Racism was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

