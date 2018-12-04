KANYE WEST: Rude At Cher Musical Premiere

Kanye West apologized for acting rude at the premiere performance of the Broadway musical called The Cher Show.

He sat near the front row with Kim Kardashian but stared down and scrolled through his phone. Meanwhile, the stage show featured 35 songs from Cher’s six-decade career.

A cast member called him out on Twitter. (quote) “If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

Kanye replied, (quote) “Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece.” (E! News)

Fasho Thoughts:

The blue glow from the phone is a dead give-away in a darkened theater.

Was Kanye checking for tweets from President Donald Trump ?

? Kanye expects phones to be out during his live concerts.

Kim is the Cher fan, not Kanye. He probably got dragged by her into attending the premiere.

Broadway musicals are an acquired taste. Even of ones with pop songs.

Some Cher’s songs are problematic in the age of woke. “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves” and “Half-Breed” are cringe-worthy.

