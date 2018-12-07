Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

The holidays are all about giving and when it comes to Christmas, it’s all about giving your son or daughter the best toy out. Luckily for you, there are researchers who have narrowed down what is the most desired toy for every state. Thanks to Reviews.org and a little help from Google, we now know what each state has as a favorite toy this holiday season thanks to what people have searched for the most.

The most popular toy among the 50 states? Power wheels! Fortnite related items, mainly action figures ranked second followed by an old school classic, hula hoops coming in third.

For Texas and Maryland, Fortnite Action Figures clocked in at No. 1, whereas in states such as Georgia, Missouri, and Louisiana? It’s all about power wheels.

Power Wheels:

Alabama

Georgia

Louisiana

Missouri

New Mexico

South Carolina

South Dakota

West Virginia

Fortnite:

Arizona

Connecticut

Maryland

Pennsylvania

Texas

Hula Hoop

California

Colorado

Florida

Maine

Mississippi

Montana

For more information, visit Reviews.org.

Here Are Your State's Favorite Christmas Toys

