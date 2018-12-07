CLOSE
KEVIN HART: Steps Down As Oscars Host

Kevin Hart will not be the host of the Academy Awards. He buckled under intense public scrutiny and tweeted early Friday morning how he wished not to be a distraction. Hart apologized to the LGBTQ community for his “insensitive words.”

On Thursday, the comic refused to apologize for homophobic tweets from almost a decade ago. Kevin Hart had deleted those tweets since the announcement on Tuesday that he will host the 2019 Oscars.

Hart Instagrammed a message to his 66 million followers on Thursday afternoon. He revealed that the Academy gave him an ultimatum to apologize or they would find a new host. Hart told his followers how he’s a different man and grown since tweeting homophobic slurs.

Hart stood his ground (quote) “I passed, I passed on the apology. I’m not gonna continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I’ve moved on. I’m in a completely different space in my life.” (The Wrap)

  • Kevin Hart knew better in 2010 than to crack jokes about his son playing with dolls and homophobic slurs.
  • Making an apology is either acting weak or being strong. It all depends upon your perspective.
  • The Motion Picture Academy has had a difficult time recruiting a host. It’s become a job that nobody wants.
  • Maybe Joey Fatone will host it. He’s always looking for a job.
  • Jimmy Kimmel hosted the past two years. There’s a natural fit because the Oscars and his late-night talk show are on ABC.
  • Such a shame because Kevin Hart would’ve made a great host.
