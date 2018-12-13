Ex peach holder Kenya Moore didn’t have any time for her <em>real life </em> to be shown on reality TV as it pertained to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but her Instagram is turning into everything that RHOA wanted…her reality in real time.

Kenya Moore didn’t want y’all checking for her man, Marc Daly, as she kept him guarded but as it pertains to her little miracle baby, Brooklyn Doris Daly, she is coming at you front and center. Believe it or not she posted the cutest FULL picture of Brooklyn, as she encouraged her followers to pick up People magazine to see where her personal own reality show has been and where it’s going.

Check out their picture below

Kenya Moore Shared A Full Glimpse of Her Bundle of Joy was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

