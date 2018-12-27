CLOSE
Tupac’s Sexual Drawings Going Up For Auction

Photo of Tupac Shakur

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

We always knew Tupac had a freaky side to him and after some recent pictures he drew in prison came out it makes us wonder even more. According to TMZ, the rapper while in jail wrote letters to his girlfriend and would draw erotic photos with it to send to her.

During his rapping career, Tupac was locked up several times. In 1995, he was incarcerated at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, NY and was dating a woman by the name of Desiree Smith.

These intimate pictures he worked on are now up for grabs by Steiner Auctions. On the drawings it reads “Missing You Deeply,” with Tupac in a sexual position with Desiree.

Lastly, Tupac wasn’t all about “How Do U Want It,” he also shared in the letter that he loved her. He wanted Desiree to remember the moments they shared and think about what was going to happen when he was released.

