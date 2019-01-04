KEVIN HART: Will Oscar Call A Second Time?

Hollywood speculates that Kevin Hart could get a second shot at hosting the Academy Awards. (The Hollywood Reporter)

Ellen DeGeneres tried to facilitate an understanding between the comic and the Motion Picture Academy. She encouraged Hart to host during a taped interview that airs Friday. He told Ellen (quote) “I am evaluating our conversation.” (The Ellen Show)

Hart lost the gig over homophobic tweets and jokes. In an effort to rehabilitate his public image, Hart addresses the controversy as a guest on The Ellen Show. She teased on Twitter Thursday night, (quote) “I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. I’m in his corner. #OscarsNeedHart”

Kevin Hart Instagrammed, (quote) “Ended up staying for the entire hour. Trust me when I tell you that you won’t want to miss tomorrow’s episode. This was by far the most raw/honest & authentic interview that I have ever done. We talk about the Oscar controversy in depth.”

Meanwhile, the Academy has yet to name a replacement. Might Kevin Hart return to the gig? (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

After a day of acting defiant, Hart apologized in December “for my insensitive words from my past. I’m sorry that I hurt people.”

Could be too late, but with Ellen’s blessing and calculated rehabilitation, Kevin Hart might get a second chance.

Louis CK should not expect a phone call from the Academy.

should not expect a phone call from the Academy. There’s always Brian Dunkleman. He can host or drive the nominees to the awards ceremony.

Ellen DeGeneres ✔@TheEllenShow I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real.