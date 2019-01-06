Weekend Box Office Results- Jan. 6, 2019

0 reads Leave a comment
Aquaman is still number 1 this week as the top movie in the box office…
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Aquaman
|WB
|$30,700,000
|-41.1%
|4,184
|+59
|$7,337
|$259,720,880
|–
|3
|2
|N
|Escape Room
|Sony
|$18,000,000
|–
|2,717
|–
|$6,625
|$18,000,000
|$9
|1
|3
|2
|Mary Poppins Returns
|BV
|$15,773,000
|-44.4%
|4,090
|–
|$3,856
|$138,729,305
|$130
|3
|4
|4
|Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
|Sony
|$13,010,000
|-30.8%
|3,419
|-394
|$3,805
|$133,861,346
|$90
|4
|5
|3
|Bumblebee
|Par.
|$12,775,000
|-38.9%
|3,597
|+47
|$3,552
|$97,128,140
|$135
|3
|6
|5
|The Mule
|WB
|$9,040,000
|-25.7%
|3,212
|+425
|$2,814
|$81,108,110
|$50
|4
|7
|6
|Vice
|Annapurna
|$5,803,490
|-25.3%
|2,534
|+92
|$2,290
|$29,796,477
|–
|2
|8
|8
|Second Act
|STX
|$4,910,000
|-33.3%
|2,523
|-84
|$1,946
|$32,947,075
|$16
|3
|9
|9
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|BV
|$4,685,000
|-30.3%
|2,050
|-293
|$2,285
|$187,164,171
|$175
|7
|10
|7
|Holmes and Watson
|Sony
|$3,400,000
|-54.1%
|2,780
|+4
|$1,223
|$28,410,922
|$42
|2
source: boxofficemojo
