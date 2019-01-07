CLOSE
Wendy Williams Postpones Return To TV

Wendy Williams

Source: HSN / HSN

The Wendy Williams show was supposed to return to TV today, January 7th, but the talk show host has decided to postpone her return.

Williams has decided to take one more week off and explains why in her post to her IG account with the caption that read, “Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, January 14, 2019. After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch.”

So, Wendy fans have to hold off for one more week to see the gossip queen grace their television sets.

Wendy Williams Postpones Return To TV was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

