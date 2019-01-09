CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Warrant Issued For R. Kelly’s Former Manager James Mason

0 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

According to CNN an arrest warrant was issued to R. Kelly’s former manager James Mason after he allegedly threatened to kill Joycelyn Savage’s father. Joycelyn Savage was one of the women seen in the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” and her father claims in May of 2018 Mason told him he would kill him and do harm to his family if they didn’t stop speaking about R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage

Related: R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation Thanks To ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Docuseries

In July a judge issued a warrant for Mason for “terroristic threats and acts.” The Savages have not seen their daughter in two years and still believe she is being held against her will by R. Kelly. In 2017 she responded to the claims as being false, but with the new documentary exposing so much of R. Kelly’s personal life, many people don’t know what to believe. But a judge might be the one to get to the bottom of this.

Click here to read more

 

Warrant Issued For R. Kelly’s Former Manager James Mason was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close