WTFasho Unsatisfied Customer

Many elderly people live on a fixed budget and try to stretch every penny. So you can understand why an 80-year-old Ohio man would call the cops on a pair of prostitutes who didn’t entirely satisfy him.

Police say they received a 911 call reporting a robbery in progress at a residence. When officers arrived at the man’s home, he informed them that he’d paid two hookers $500, and though they did provide the services he’d paid for, they failed to meet his expectations — and he felt that he had been robbed. Neither prostitute was present when officers arrived.

Officers informed the man that his disappointing escapade did not constitute a robbery. And although he admitted to soliciting prostitutes, no charges were filed. (The Smoking Gun)

 

