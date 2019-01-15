CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Criminal Investigation Opened Over Aretha Franklin Stolen Property

1 reads
Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin's 72nd Birthday Celebration

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

 

The late Aretha Franklin is missing some valuable property and her estate believes it’s been stolen.  Franklin’s estate revealed there is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Bloomfield Township Police Department in Michigan, where Franklin lived, according to documents obtained by TheBlast.com.

Aretha Performing At The Cook County Jail

Source: Robert Abbott Sengstacke / Getty

It was discovered because her oldest son, 61 yr old Edward Franklin, has been trying to get a court order to force the estate to produce monthly financial documents to Franklin’s heirs but the estate is hesitant because they claim it may negatively impact the criminal investigation by police into the missing assets.

The estate is demanding the court shut down Edward’s attempt to get the records so that the police may continue their investigation.

There is also an ongoing dispute between Franklin’s estate and one of her ex-husbands regarding music royalties.

Criminal Investigation Opened Over Aretha Franklin Stolen Property was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close