CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

WTFasho: Teen Calls 911 Because Dad Took Her Phone

0 reads
Leave a comment

An Ohio teenager who had her phone taken away by her dad as a punishment should get used to not having it for a while — after calling 911 to report it stolen.

The 16-year-old, named Malikah, called police to report that her phone had been stolen from her Cleveland home. She told the dispatcher, “My father took property, which is an $800 phone, that does not belong to him… I just want him to return my phone and I could leave and go to my grandmother’s.”

Police were dispatched to the home and spoke with the girl’s father, who said that he’d taken away the phone as a punishment. Police left without writing any tickets, but explained to the dramatic teenager that owning a phone is a privilege. (The Smoking Gun)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This bratty kid should never get her phone back.
  • Who of us, with teenagers, can relate to this?
  • The dad should keep her cellphone and give her a rotary phone instead.

 

#WTFasho , 911 , Because , calls , dad , fasho celebrity news , Her , phone , teen , Took

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close