R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife & Daughter Speak!

With the topic being unavoidable to many, R. Kelly’s ex-wife and daughter have spoken up about how they feel about the allegations against him.

21 yr old, Joann Kelly, says she is still dealing with the pain that her father may be responsible for, according to TheJasmineBrand.com. Check out the interview below where they both speak candidly about their emotions.

Joann mentions that she has spoken to or seen her father in years. When asked how she feels about her father now, she replied, “I’m very torn, at the end of the day, it’s still family, he’s still my blood. So yes, I do still love my father and that’s something I want people to understand. I never came out and said what I said to make people feel like I hate him, or I’m bashing him because that’s not it.”

She continued, “At the end of the day, you have to be responsible for your actions. If my father is a toxic person, then we will have to love him from a distance. There is no love lost, I just had to separate myself.”

