DMX: Return To The Stage

DMX made his return to the stage this past weekend.

After coming home from federal prison, the Yonkers rapper waited only about a day to perform in New York. X was itching to rap when he popped up at Mr. Ciao nightclub in Staten Island, where he played a highlight reel of his greatest hits. The club’s Instagram boasted that X “saved the day” with his impromptu performance of “Party Up,” “Where the Hood At?” And “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

The reason promoters are saying he saved the day is that X filled in for Ja Rule, who pulled out for undisclosed reasons.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Swizz Beatz recently gave an update and said when he was locked down, X didn’t work out his body, but rather his mind.
  • It was probably wise of Ja not to show up, given how much he’s been getting dragged for the Fyre Festival lately.
  • You know you’re looking at one of the greats when they can get back to what they do best after a year off without missing a beat.
  • There’s a lot of folks rooting for X to make a comeback.
  • He needs to do a proper homecoming show.
comments
Photos
