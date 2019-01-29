DMX: Return To The Stage

DMX made his return to the stage this past weekend.

After coming home from federal prison, the Yonkers rapper waited only about a day to perform in New York. X was itching to rap when he popped up at Mr. Ciao nightclub in Staten Island, where he played a highlight reel of his greatest hits. The club’s Instagram boasted that X “saved the day” with his impromptu performance of “Party Up,” “Where the Hood At?” And “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

The reason promoters are saying he saved the day is that X filled in for Ja Rule, who pulled out for undisclosed reasons.

Fasho Thoughts:

Swizz Beatz recently gave an update and said when he was locked down, X didn’t work out his body, but rather his mind.

It was probably wise of Ja not to show up, given how much he's been getting dragged for the Fyre Festival lately.

You know you’re looking at one of the greats when they can get back to what they do best after a year off without missing a beat.

There’s a lot of folks rooting for X to make a comeback.

He needs to do a proper homecoming show.

