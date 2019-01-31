Sarah Huckabee Sanders said out loud that God wanted Donald Trump to be President. What? “Don’t put that on God,” Russ says. Yesterday all of his National security people testified and basically exposed that Trump has been lying. And how did he react? By saying that none of these people (that he appointed) know what they’re talking about and they’re uneducated.

#RussRant: Sarah Sanders Believes God Wanted Trump To Be President was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

