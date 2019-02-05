DMX is enjoying his freedom but he is even more ready to get to the coins! So, he is going on tour!

DMX (real name Earl Simmons) is kicking off the 20th anniversary of “It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot” next month. The 48 yr old still has to pay $2.29 million in restitution to the government. It seems the closest it’s going to get to us is May 5th in Cleveland at the House of Blues.

DMX Announces Tour! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: