Reality TV guru, Andy Cohen, is officially a Dad as of today and congratulations are in order!

Benjamin Allen Cohen was delivered via surrogate, and Andy couldn’t be more happy. Cheers to fatherhood and a healthy baby boy!

Written By: Dani D Posted February 4, 2019

