Tyrese Gibson and wife Samantha recently welcomed their beautiful baby girl Soraya Lee into the world back in October of 2018, and Ty always shows her off as he should.

Soraya is sooo adorable and clearly Tyrese’s twin! If you have baby fever (like me), the photo below won’t help! Just look at her! Cutie Pie! #YouMyGirlDaniD

Written By: Dani D Posted February 4, 2019

