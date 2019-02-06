1st Look: “Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me” Documentary

There is a Teddy Pendergrass documentary on the way and from the looks of it, it’s gonna be epic! The doc, titled, “TEDDY PENDERGRASS: IF YOU DON’T KNOW ME,” will premiere on Showtime. Check out the trailer below:

The doc promises to explore the rise and fall of the sexy soul singer, who was the first male African American artist to record five consecutive platinum albums. It’s set against the backdrop of 1960s America and tells the story of his comeback after a life-changing accident.

Pendergrass’ untold and ultimately inspiring story premieres this Friday, February 8 at 9 p.m.

Will You Watch?

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

