HIGH-CUT ‘FRONT THONG’ BODYSUIT GETS BACKLASH!

I think it’s safe to say that most women love themselves a good thong. Mostly all of us have a few pairs in the sacred underwear drawer. One company is taking the thong business a little too far and is receiving a ton backlash for it on social media. I mean, there is no way that a woman could’ve invented this. Its called the “Front Thong.”

 

The item is called the “Basic V Neck Ruched Front Thong Bodysuit,” and is being sold on Boohoo.com– a U.K.-based retailer.  Boohoo shared a statement with Fox News that says, “The customer demand for the bodysuit is huge and the style in question is selling out quickly. Boohoo [has] responded to the trend by offering a wide selection of style options with variations on color, cut and pattern all available on site in all sizes.”

Would you rock the front thong??

HIGH-CUT ‘FRONT THONG’ BODYSUIT GETS BACKLASH! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

