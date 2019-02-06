CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

See The Trailer for Abbey Lee’s Return to “Dance Moms”

Watch the Trailer for the New Explosive Season Here...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Teen Choice Awards 2012 - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

If you love the show, Dance Moms, then you’ll be glad to know that the original star, Abby Lee Miller is back! The new season is titled, Dance Moms Resurrection, and will air in June on Lifetime. Check out the trailer below:

 

 

In the engaging trailer, the 52-year-old opens up about her cancer struggle and reveals how she regained her strength and return to her first love: teaching dance.

Miller is seen in the clip holding back tears while in a hospital bed as she fights cancer. She says, “In an instant, your life changes completely. I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk. I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children. I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to the turf.”

Will you watch??

 

See The Trailer for Abbey Lee’s Return to “Dance Moms” was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close