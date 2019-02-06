See The Trailer for Abbey Lee’s Return to “Dance Moms”

If you love the show, Dance Moms, then you’ll be glad to know that the original star, Abby Lee Miller is back! The new season is titled, Dance Moms Resurrection, and will air in June on Lifetime. Check out the trailer below:

In the engaging trailer, the 52-year-old opens up about her cancer struggle and reveals how she regained her strength and return to her first love: teaching dance.

Miller is seen in the clip holding back tears while in a hospital bed as she fights cancer. She says, “In an instant, your life changes completely. I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk. I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children. I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to the turf.”

Will you watch??

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

