E Scooters Responsible for 1,500 Injuries

These things will come back this spring to Columbus, OH, and Im sure most of you will be hopping onto one, so let me go ahead and give you all the big warning.

PLEASE BE CAREFUL WHEN RIDING THESE THINGS!

According to Whats Trending, the E Scooter shave been responsible for 1,500 injuries. Consumer Report, as reported on Boing Boing (and now you’re getting it from us!), there have been 1,500 injuries recorded thus far, and this is a conservative amount compared to the real one considering that this was found through researching 110 hospitals and five agencies in 46 cities.

All Im saying is ride at your own risk, and be careful

