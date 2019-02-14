CLOSE
Jahleel Addae Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée

NFL: AUG 03 Chargers Training Camp

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Somehow foolishness continues to seep into Black History Month, but this time it’s by our own — now removed. Los Angeles Chargers player Jahleel Addae was proudly filmed by his white fiancée Lindsey Nelson toasting to “light skin kids” among a group of swirl friends. Might I add, there wasn’t a sista in sight.

The video above was initially posted to Nelson’s Instagram story with the caption reading “Cheers to more light skin kids” in case their ovation wasn’t audible enough.

Addae, who is Ghanian-American, is currently being dragged by Twitter and subsequently left the chat, as his Instagram account is now private.

Now, for those who want to go on a love-whoever-you-want tangent, please note, the issue isn’t that he’s engaged to a white woman, it’s the underlying reasons indicated by his praise for a potential “light skin baby” (because being mixed doesn’t automatically equal a fair complexion) showcasing an inherent hate toward his own dark skin. Then there’s also those truth-telling Tweets unearthed on Twitter.

One user questioned how his female family members feel about his comment?

Others questioned the validity of his engagement?

A few were taking no prisoners!

 

And another user thought to remind Addae just how beautiful dark skin babies are too

On that note, cheers to more beautiful black babies in all shades!

