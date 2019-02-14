Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Happy Valnetine’s Day everyone, tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Christina is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Christina and Shawn are in their early 30’s. They have been together for five years and they have a two year old daughter. They’ve know each other since childhood and Christina says they were high school sweethearts. Christina always desired marriage yet she feels like they’ve done everything together except that. Tonight, Christina wants to know is it possible that a man will still marry a woman even if she’s given him everything he wants before marriage?

