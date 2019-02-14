CLOSE
Love And R&B With John Monds: Thursday Night Special

john monds

john monds

 

 

 

 

 

Happy Valentine’s Day to all the #Lovers out there, join us tonight for Thursday Night Special! The keyword for tonight is “Valentine” and all songs will feature this word.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, our very own John Monds will be hosting An Elegant Evening Dinner along side Howard Hewett, February 15th at THE UKRAINIAN BANQUET HALL. For more details visit our Facebook page! 

Here’s a little something from the K-Ci & JoJo, enjoy; it’s all #LoveandR&B

