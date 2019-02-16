O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black History Month

Despite all the madness going on in the world, it does feel like people are putting forth lots of effort this year to celebrate Black History Month. African-American teachers all across the country have decided to switch from the tradition BHM celebration for something newer, truer and more fun.

Although there’s nothing wrong with honoring our forefathers by dressing up as them or reading about the same people — educators these days understand the importance of creativity and fun when it comes to teaching young Black kids about their history. Social media has sparked a trend of teachers decorating their door with Black cultural icons of the past and present, all with the help of a little construction paper. One of the first decorated doors to go viral was Glen Mourning, a 4th grade reading teacher at Friendship Public Charter School in Washington D.C.

Mourning’s life sized door version of Colin Kaepernick had Black Twitter so proud.

“Representation matters! i love these teachers that decorate their classroom doors for black history month.” – @_kaykayyy

Just last week, Moss Point teacher Jovan Bradshaw, went viral not for the appealing decorations, but thanks to the profound message written on it. The sign read,

“They didn’t steal slaves. They stole scientists, doctors, architects, teachers, entrepreneurs, astronomers, fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, etc, and made them slaves. Sincerely, your ancestors.”

A photo of Lake Alfred Elementary School teacher Chanique Davis’ classroom door also made its rounds on social media. I mean, who doesn’t want to see features of a young Black girl rocking a tilted crown, natural hair and kente cloth during Black History Month.

Davis told Edweek,

“In a lot of corporate American settings, they don’t allow such a style. I wanted [my students] to know that this style is to be celebrated—it’s not to be shunned and it’s not anything negative. It’s a beautiful style, and … it’s just like anyone else’s hair: It’s welcomed, it’s celebrated. Since they are learning about the Martin Luther Kings and the Malcolm Xs in other settings, I want to be the one to let them know there are people who are currently adding to black history.”

Anecia White of Harvest Preparatory School opted for the beautiful Black woman visuals too. She told People magazine

“My source of inspiration for the door was every student in my classroom. They inspire me to be a better teacher every day, and I hope to inspire them to continue to learn about themselves.”

Only two weeks left of Black History Month. We can’t wait to see else folks will come up with. *Raises fist in the air*

O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black History Month was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted February 16, 2019

