BOX-OFFICE REPORT

The Top 5 movies this weekend:

1. Alita: Battle Angel – $27.8 million

2. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part – $21.2 million

3. Isn’t It Romantic – $14.2 million

4. What Men Want – $10.9 million

5. Happy Death Day 2U – $9.8 million

Alita: Battle Angel led the worst Presidents’ Day weekend at the box office since 2004.

The Top 12 movies grossed a combined $109.1 million. Last year, the Top 12 took in $270 million, fueled by the blockbuster Black Panther.

Despite opening at number-one, Alita will have a tough time turning a profit. The sci-fi flick, which cost $170 million to make, earned only $27.8 million between Friday and Sunday. It’s taken in $36.5 million since opening on Thursday.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part dropped from first to second with $21.2 million.

Isn’t It Romantic opened in third with $14.2 million. The Rebel Wilson rom-com has earned $20.5 million since opening on Wednesday.

What Men Want fell from second to fourth with $10.9 million.

And the horror sequel Happy Death Day 2U debuted in fifth with $9.8 million.

Also On 100.3: