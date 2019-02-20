Man Awakens To Find Wife Cheating On Him, Then Reportedly Stabs Her Lover

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

An Indiana husband reportedly went into full killer mode when he woke up to find his wife having sex with another man.

According to The Herald Bulletin, Michael Neil, 29, was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing a man in his apartment. Neil confessed to police in an interview, saying he was asleep when he woke up to find another man getting it on with his wife.

“Neil admitted that he grabbed a knife from the bedroom and started stabbing the other male,” a press release states.

Police responded to a neighbor’s call at 12:26 a.m. on Monday. They said they could hear several people fighting in an apartment nearby. When Officer Jamie Crawford arrived on the scene, he found an unconscious man inside a parked vehicle on North 20th Street. The man showed to have multiple stab wounds.

Officer Matthew Walker entered the apartment building and discovered Michael Neil drenched in “a significant amount of blood,” says the press release. Neil told the cops he had been the one attacked in his apartment. Both men were rushed to the hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine withheld the name of the guy found unconscious in his vehicle. He did say the man was alive, however. He didn’t give details on the extent of his injuries.

According to the press release, a search warrant was granted for the victim’s vehicle and the apartment. Various weapons and DNA were obtained by officers along with other evidence.

Neil was booked on Monday for charges of Level 3 felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Elwood police mentioned that the case is still open and considered an ongoing investigation.

This isn’t Neil’s first run-in with the law either.

According to The Herald Bulletin, Neil is expected to appear in Madison Circuit Court 1 for a dispositional hearing on February 25 for a plea agreement in a January 2, 2018 case. He was charged with “Level 3 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury, robbery where someone other than a defendant, dealing in a schedule IV controlled substance and battery resulting in bodily injury.”

With this additional case, it seems the odds are already against him.

