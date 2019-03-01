Stream Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

Three years after setting the world ablaze with A Seat At The Table, Solange returns with a brand new album, When I Get Home. A full-on ode to Houston, the album features tracks like “Stay Flo,” “S McGregor (interlude),” “Binz,” “Beltway,” “Exit Scott” and more. Per the album’s credits, guest vocals are provided by Tyler, the Creator (“Time (is),” “Down With the Clique”), Cassie (“Way to the Show”) and The-Dream (“Binz”) and a guest verse from Playboi Carti (“Almeda”).
Solange’s been teasing the album all week, first popping up on Black Planet (!) with a sparkling new layout and then dropping the tracklist, a poem and plenty of fire photos. Fans knew she would release the album at some unexpected moment and here it comes, two years after Solo won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky”.
Stream When I Get Home below. For those in the H, Solo is having Album Experience pop ups across the city! You have to RSVP at whenigethome.solangemusic.com and it is FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.
Peep the locations below:
When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” Dates
When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Vita Mutari Salon
Sunday, March 3
Vita Mutari Salon
Houston, TX
“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ St John’s Church
Sunday, March 3
St John’s Church
Houston, TX
“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Unity Bank
Sunday, March 3
Unity National Bank – Blodgett
Houston, TX
“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Texan Tire & Wheel
Sunday, March 3
Texan Tire & Wheel
Houston, TX
“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Ensemble Theater
Sunday, March 3
Ensemble Theater
Houston, TX
“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ SHAPE Community Center
Sunday, March 3
SHAPE Community Center
Houston, TX
“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Project Row Houses
Sunday, March 3
Project Row Houses
Houston, TX
“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Emancipation Gym
Sunday, March 3
Emancipation Gym
Houston, TX
“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Houston Museum of African American Culture
Sunday, March 3
Houston Museum-African American Culture
Houston, TX
