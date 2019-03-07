CLOSE
KANYE WEST: Soul Plane Moment

Kanye West took his Sunday Service to new heights, literally — transforming a jet into a soul plane through the power of music.

We don’t know the story behind this 45-second video, but it follows the recent trend of Kanye getting a big group of singers and other musicians together, to play gospel versions of his own hits. This time around, Kanye’s choir sings Soul II Soul’s 1989 hit “Back to Life”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Forget the Mile High Club, how many people can say they were serenaded by Kanye’s choir while waiting to take off?
  • Who knows what he has planned for Sunday Service. But hopefully fans get a chance to experience the music first hand at some point.
  • Kanye’s redemption tour is in full swing.
  • Sure beats the usual in-flight entertainment.
Don Juan Fasho

