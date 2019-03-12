Cincinnati Public Schools Athletes of the Month: March 2019

0 reads Leave a comment
Congrats to Alex Solomon – Aiken High School – Basketball – Senior and Maka’la King – Riverview East High School – Basketball – Junior for being named Cincinnati Public Schools Athletes of the month of March 2019!
