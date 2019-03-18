CLOSE
St. Patrick’s Weekend Fight Breaks Out Downtown Columbus

Downtown Columbus was full of partiers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend long and the large crowds of drunken people can often lead to many issues.  This weekend there was a stabbing at a local Short North Bar and a large fight even broke out in front of the Columbus Convention Center.

There are not many details as to what caused the crazy fight or if the person(s) involved were arrested but the video does show that there were injuries.

