To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo is not only heading back to the big screen but he’s also set to be your next superhero!

The 22-year-old actor is currently in talks with Sony Pictures and Mattel Films to play He-Man in a reboot of Masters Of The Universe! Though nothing is confirmed for certain, Variety is reporting that Sony really wanted to work with Centineo again after he recently wrapped filming on the new Charlie’s Angels reboot. That movie is set to be released in 2020.

After the success of To All The Boys, Centineo emerged as one of Hollywood’s newest heartthrobs! In fact, he’s coming back around for a TATBILB sequel!

In case you need a He-Man reminder, the movie is based on the popular Mattel toy line from the 1980s. It was made into an animated TV series that was beloved and then turned into a live-action movie starring Rocky IV‘s Dolph Lundgren as He-Man. Well, He-Man was always blonde, more than well-built and always shirtless which means Centineo is definitely going to have to hit the weights if he’s cast in the role.

Let’s see how this turns out!

Noah Centineo Set To Play He-Man In ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 20 hours ago

