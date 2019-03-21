Noah Centineo Set To Play He-Man In ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo is not only heading back to the big screen but he’s also set to be your next superhero!
The 22-year-old actor is currently in talks with Sony Pictures and Mattel Films to play He-Man in a reboot of Masters Of The Universe! Though nothing is confirmed for certain, Variety is reporting that Sony really wanted to work with Centineo again after he recently wrapped filming on the new Charlie’s Angels reboot. That movie is set to be released in 2020.
After the success of To All The Boys, Centineo emerged as one of Hollywood’s newest heartthrobs! In fact, he’s coming back around for a TATBILB sequel!
Let’s see how this turns out!
