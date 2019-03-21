CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Noah Centineo Set To Play He-Man In ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot

0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's "Sierra Burgess Is A Loser"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo is not only heading back to the big screen but he’s also set to be your next superhero!

The 22-year-old actor is currently in talks with Sony Pictures and Mattel Films to play He-Man in a reboot of Masters Of The Universe! Though nothing is confirmed for certain, Variety is reporting that Sony really wanted to work with Centineo again after he recently wrapped filming on the new Charlie’s Angels reboot. That movie is set to be released in 2020.

After the success of To All The Boys, Centineo emerged as one of Hollywood’s newest heartthrobs! In fact, he’s coming back around for a TATBILB sequel!

Let’s see how this turns out!

RELATED: “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” Looks Legit, Yet… Predictable!?

RELATED: Teen Choice Awards 2017: Winners List

Noah Centineo Set To Play He-Man In ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close