Khalid set to stop in Columbus for 'Free Spirit World Tour' (Courtesy of Nationwide Arena)

 

Friday singer-songwriter Khalid announced he’d be embarking on his first headlining tour! The North American leg of the “Free Spirit World Tour” will kick off mid-June. The tour will make its way to Columbus on Friday, July 26 at Nationwide Arena.

Khalid has been preparing to deliver his highly anticipated sophomore album, Free Spirit, next week. The 21-year-old will hit the road in support of the LP this summer with, pop star Clairo, slated to serve as the special guest.

The Free Spirit World Tour will kick off in Arizona, June 20th and plans to stop along the way in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, NYC, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, and Boston. Khalid will wrap up the tour in Miami on August 17th.

“My first North American Arena tour. Wow. Not even 3 years ago, I can remember doing my first show in a coffee shop haha this is unbelievable,” Khalid reminisced. “I just wanna thank you guys so much for making this possible man life is a dream!! I love u guys so much, and I can’t wait to bring @clairo on the road with me! Hope to see you there.”

Tickets will be on sale officially Friday, April 5th at noon.

Source: 10TV, Billboard

Khalid Is Coming To The City! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

