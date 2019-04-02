CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Jean is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Black woman holding lipstick

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

Jean is 25 and has been dating two different guys for the last 6 months.  One is very attentive to her needs, but rarely spends money on her.  The other is always showering her with gifts and dinners out, but is limited in the time he spends with her.  She says they both seek intimacy with her, but so far she has done nothing with either of them.  She says she is physically attracted to both, but needs to decide which one to move forward with.  She is asking which is more important for a lasting relationship, someone willing to spend time or someone able to spend money?  What advice would you offer Jean?

