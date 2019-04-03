CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Post About Nipsey Hussle: “I Feel Lost Without You” [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle GQ Shoot

Source: Awol Erizku / Awol Erizku

Lauren London has shared a heartbreaking IG message about the loss of her soul, Nipsey Hussle.

“I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….,” she captioned. “I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe.I have no words.”

The post features candid photos of the two together, including images of the couple’s two-year-old son Kross and the pair in loving embrace.

Hussle passed away on Sunday after a gunman opened fire on him outside of his The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33. The suspect is currently in custody.

RELATED: Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle &amp; Lauren London Through The Years

RELATED: Did Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London Get Engaged?

RELATED: Eric Holder, Suspect In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrested

Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Post About Nipsey Hussle: “I Feel Lost Without You” [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close