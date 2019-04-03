WTFasho Putting The F In Felon

An Ohio man who was unhappy at receiving a 22-year prison sentence earned himself more time behind bars by cursing out the judge.

32-year-old Manson Bryant was convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and abduction. Before the judge handed down his sentence, Bryant asked for leniency, saying, “I’ve made a lifetime of bad decisions. I am truly sorry. I respect you and I respect your decision.”

But he didn’t respect the judge’s 22-year prison sentence, and dropped the pretend respect with a profanity-filled tirade in which he called the judge a “racist” and a “bitch.” That outburst earned him an additional six years (!!!) in the pokey.

Bryant’s attorneys claim their client was just a little emotional and didn’t mean what he said. They plan to appeal the verdict and the sentence. (NY Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

You can’t act remorseful and then tear into a judge like that.

Six extra years for some F Bombs seems awfully excessive.

Judges hate to be disrespected in their courtroom.

