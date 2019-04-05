JEFF BEZOS: Divorce Costs Him $36 Billion

Jeff Bezos is $36 billion poorer after finalizing his divorce.

The Amazon founder agreed to fork over the cash to ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos in their settlement.

Don’t worry, though — Jeff is still the richest man in the world with another $100 billion laying around. And MacKenzie is now the fourth richest women in the world — so it’s a win-win.

As part of the settlement, Jeff keeps 75 percent of their Amazon shares, which is about 12% of the company, while MacKenzie gave up all of her interests in the Washington Post and the Aerospace company Blue Origin.”

The two announced their divorce in January after 25 years of marriage. That was quickly followed by reports that Jeff was having an affair with news anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Fasho Thoughts:

Crazy that you could lose $36 billion and not even break a sweat.

I wonder if she got to keep her Amazon Prime account.

At least he didn’t lose half.

But what did the divorce lawyers get?

