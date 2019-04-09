CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tasha Smith On Surviving Sexual Abusive & Being A Teenage Mother: ‘I Could Have Been A Crackhead Today’

In a recent episode of "TV One's Uncensored," the "Empire" actress opens up about dabbling in drugs in her youth and making it to Hollywood.

8 reads
Leave a comment
48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Tasha Smith may appear to be the epitome of stability and focus, but the Empire actress says that wasn’t always the case. Instead, when she was young, she claims she frequently dabbled in cocaine.

On the March 29 episode of TV One’s Uncensored, the actress opened up about being a teenage single mother in Camden, NJ and being sucked into a life of drugs after dealing with a lifetime of abuse.

“As beautiful as Camden was, it was a place where I dealt with sexual, physical abuse, a place where I did all kinds of drugs,” she said.

“I was doing cocaine at the age of 14. I really could have been a crackhead today.”

Wow.

And while she faced a lot of adversity, the 48-year-old said even back then as a 15-year-old she recognized that the city gave her a sense of resilience as she hustled her way out.

“[Camden] was also a place that gave me a lot of resilience, perseverance and hustle.”

Eventually she moved to Los Angeles and began working as a comedian and actress, getting tapped by Tyler Perry to play in films such as “Why Did I Get Married.”

“We all have situations to overcome, but you don’t quit,” she said. “You keep trying.”

On a recent episode of the Wendy Williams Show, Tasha also joked about her past as a stripper, saying that if she had to strip now, she couldn’t make it.

“Sis, it’s so funny when I hear myself talk about stripping because honestly if I had to strip today, honey I wouldn’t make it.”

Adding, “I mean, I’m not that good. I knew how to shake my ass, and because back then you didn’t have all the booty injections.”

“You didn’t have to do an acrobatic trick on the pole, honey. All that I needed…as soon as that top came off, I got the bag.”

Tune into Uncensored on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TV One.

***Editor’s Note: HelloBeautiful is owned by Urban One, which also owns TV One.

RELATED NEWS:

Tasha Smith Files Documents Against Estranged Husband

*Update* Tommie Apologizes For Drunken Antics: ‘;I Need Help And I Am Currently Seeking Treatment

Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A Broken Heart, Not Drugs

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Continue reading Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Tasha Smith On Surviving Sexual Abusive & Being A Teenage Mother: ‘I Could Have Been A Crackhead Today’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close