Man Arrested After Throwing Child He Did Not Know Off the Third Floor at the Mall of America

Minneapolis Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Police do not believe there is a relationship between the man and the child.

 

A 5-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries when, according to witnesses, a man either threw or pushed the child from the third floor of the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, police said Friday.

Bloomington police Chief Jeff Potts told reporters that police were called to the mall at 10:17 a.m. local time, and initial information suggested a child had fallen from the third level of the mall’s interior to the first level.

Additional information from witnesses indicated the 5-year-old might have been pushed or thrown, Potts said.

Police officers gave the child first aid along with witnesses, Potts said.

“The child did suffer significant injuries,” he said. “The child has been transported to the hospital and has been receiving care.”

Police said in a later statement that the child’s injuries were life-threatening.

According to Potts, witnesses told police the person suspected of pushing or throwing the child “took off running immediately after the incident.” The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was soon found inside the mall’s transit station and was taken into custody.

He’s currently at the Bloomington Police Department, Potts said, and authorities don’t believe there is any further threat to the public.

 

