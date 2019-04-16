The “La Llorona” Cast Says She’s Creepy and Real | Extra Butter

This week we sit down with the actors behind the film “The Curse of La Llorona” that claims to bring the iconic legend to life in a terrifying original horror film set in the world kicked off by The Conjuring.

The movie takes place in Los Angeles, Calfornia in the 70s and follows Anna Tate-Garcia played by Linda Cardellini. She’s a social worker who is struggling to balance her job and raising her kids because she is still coping with the loss of her husband, a cop who was murdered on the job.

Determined to keep up with the responsibilities of her job Anna gets called to the home of Patricia Alvarez played by Patricia Velasquez, and finds her two young sons locked in a closet, she interprets their terrified mother’s desperate efforts to keep them locked away as a dangerous sign of abuse, when in reality she is protecting them from La Llorona, but since Anna is a skeptic she doesn’t believe her and takes her kids away. This sparks a series of events that make a horror film that does its job. Scare the screams out of you.

I sat down with Breaking Bad’s Raymond Cruz, Linda Cardellini, and Patricia Valesquez to break down their movie. We talked about balancing acting vs really being scared and Patricia explained that with a movie like this, there is no playing because you’re really scared.

Patricia also told me that La Llorona is real, “It’s only La Llorona, she was the biggest one. We really believe in her. Your parents will keep you at home. When it gets dark come in or La Llorona will get you. Listen to your parents of La Llorona will get you!”

Raymond chimed in saying Latin kids have a bigger monster to worry about saying, “Nowadays… There’s Trump.” It’s an obvious dig at Donald Trump immigration policy that’s ripping Mexican kids away from their parents and locking them in cages.

After that, we kept the politics out of this interview and focused on the scariest movies of all time in which we talked about The Exorcist, Jaws and The Nightmare On Elm Street franchise. Judging from these three films I think that’s the reason why every movie in The Conjuring Universe holds weight because their actors know what it’s like to be scared by a movie.

Go see The Curse Of La Llorona hitting theaters everywhere this Friday, it’s definitely worth your money.

Written By: BlogXilla Posted 22 hours ago

