Stork Alert! Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby Number Three

It looks like the Real Housewives of Atlanta are getting another bundle of joy!

On Wednesday, the newly married Eva Marcille announced that she and husband Michael Sterling are expecting a baby, who will join the couple’s 1-year-old son Michael Todd Jr. and Marcille’s 5-year-old daughter Marley Rae.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” Marcille told PEOPLE.

In the exclusive pics for PEOPLE, Marcille looks adorable drinking a smoothie while her bare belly does the same. PEOPLE also noted that the mom-to-be was styled and photographed by Terrell Mullin, and is surrounded by pillows from her own Eva Marcille Home Collection.

Take a look:

Her hubby told people that the ability to create life is a gift from God.

“It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life,” Michael said.

“I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”

Awwww….

As we know, Eva and Michael got married five months ago in a lavish and private ceremony in Atlanta. It was reported that her special day costed an estimated $200,000 and we’re sure plenty of that was spent on her two Cinderella dresses from Daughters of Nonyelum International Haute Couture and Hollywood Royal Showroom.

The couples vows were just as amazing.

“I promise to love you unconditional, unrelenting, comforting and eternal,” the groom said.

“I promise you not only this present love, but future love. The future love that can’t forecast the unpredictability of life but is prepared to withstand the hardships, the pains, and the struggles.”

“I vow that you will never be alone because no matter where you go, my love will always be with you,” he continued. “And when God sees fit to take us from this place, I promise you that I will ask Her that she will let me be with you in this next life. Because I don’t want to imagine this life or any life without you.”

As we know, RHOA cast mate Porsha Williams gave birth to a little girl, Pilar Jhena.

Congrats to Eva and Michael and their growing family!

