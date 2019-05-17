DL’s Top 10 Foods That Have More Sugar In Them Than A Donuts

We all try to be healthy from time to time…but some of our “healthy foods” have more sugar in them than a Krispy Kreme donut! Next time you reach for that Yoplait blackberry harvest yogurt, Naked pomegranate blueberry juice, Campbell’s tomato soup, or a nature valley fruit and nut granola bar….just have a donut (or 3).

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

